MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a speeding driver being chased by a state trooper veered into a Minneapolis park and struck three young children, seriously injuring two of them.

Officials say the 27-year-old driver of the SUV left Interstate 94 during the chase that started Monday morning. He entered residential streets and drove onto a playground near Jenny Lind Elementary School, striking three children ages 2 to 3.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two of the children have life-threatening injuries.

The SUV traveled through basketball and tennis courts and struck the children before becoming entangled in a swing set. The children were taken to a hospital in Robbinsdale.

The patrol says the driver ran from the crash scene and was arrested. Authorities say they recovered a gun from the SUV.