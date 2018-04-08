Florida woman at mud bog killed by lightning strike

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A 23-year-old Florida woman was killed by lightning and several others were injured.

Media outlets report that Kourtney Lambert of Branford was at a popular mud-bogging site in north Florida when storms rolled through the area on Saturday afternoon. Lambert was killed after the lightning bolt hit a tree and then traveled to a nearby trailer.

First Coast News reported that four other people were injured and that one of them was taken to a hospital.

During mud bogging, people run large trucks or off-road vehicles through a pit of mud.