Foreign adoptions to US fall by 14 percent, continuing trend

NEW YORK (AP) — New State Department figures show that the number of foreign children adopted by U.S. parents plunged nearly 14 percent last year, extending a decline that's now continued for 14 years.

Sharp drops in adoptions from China and Ethiopia more than offset notable increases from India and Colombia.

The department's report for the 2018 fiscal year was released Thursday. It shows 4,059 adoptions from abroad, down from 4,714 in 2017 and 82 percent below the high of 22,884 in 2004. The number has fallen every year since then.

China, as has been the case for several years, accounted for the most children adopted in the U.S. But its total of 1,475 was down 22 percent from 2017 and far below a peak of 7,903 in 2005.