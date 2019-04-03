Funeral held for student killed after ride-share mistake

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have packed a temple in New Jersey for the funeral of a college student who authorities say mistakenly got into the wrong car and was kidnapped and killed in South Carolina.

Services for Samantha Josephson were held Wednesday at Congregation Beth Chaim in West Windsor. The 21-year-old Josephson was from nearby Robbinsville and attended the University of South Carolina.

Authorities say Josephson ordered an Uber ride early Friday but mistakenly got into a similar car driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland. They say he killed Josephson and dumped her body.

Rowland skipped a first court appearance, and records don't show if he has a lawyer.

In the wake of Josephson's death, a bill has been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature to require Uber and Lyft drivers to have illuminated signs.