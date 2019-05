Georgia police K9 dies chasing suspect in 90-degree weather

In this undated image released by the Gwinnett County (Ga.) Police, police dog Eli, sits for an official portrait. The police K9 suddenly fell ill while chasing a suspect and died. A police statement said the 9-year-old dog was quickly taken to a local veterinarian for treatment but didn't recover. (Gwinnett County Police via AP)

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A police K9 in Georgia suddenly fell ill while chasing a suspect and died.

News outlets report the Gwinnett County police dog named Eli was working with his handler in Snellville on Thursday when he began to show symptoms believed to be heat-related. A police statement says the eight-year department veteran had been tracking the suspect for about 30 minutes in 90-degree weather.

It says the 9-year-old dog was quickly taken to a local veterinarian for treatment but didn't recover.

Details surrounding the chase and suspect are unclear.