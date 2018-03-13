Protests to await Trump's visit to California border
Julie Watson, Associated Press
Updated 1:28 am, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file, workers pour concrete on to one of the elevated sections of the high-speed rail that will cross over the San Joaquin River, near Fresno, Calif.
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, is one of the elevated sections of the high-speed rail under construction in Fresno, Calif.
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Gov. Jerry Brown, center, and his wife Anne Gust, third from right, start signing a portion of the rail at the California High Speed Rail Authority ground breaking event Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, in Fresno, Calif.
An artist's rendering shows the proposed — and controversial — high-speed train hurtling along the California coast.
In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, is one of the elevated sections of the high-speed rail under construction in Fresno, Calif.
Anthony Garcia and fellow workers on an elevated section of tracks of the California high-speed rail system in Fresno, Ca., as seen on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017.
A plaque makes the first vertical construction on the California high-speed rail systems where it crosses over the Fresno River viaduct in Madera, Ca. on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017.
Workers on an elevated section of the California high speed rail system in Fresno, Ca. on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017.
Highway 99 had to be moved over one hundred feet for two miles to make room for the California high speed rail system at a cost of $135 million, seen from the W. Clinton AVe. overpass in Fresno, Ca. on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017.
Workers on an elevated section of tracks for the high-speed rail system in Fresno, Ca., as seen on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017.
The California high speed rail system where it crosses over the Fresno River in Madera, Ca. on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017.
Dignitaries and VIP's line up to sign a portion of the rail at the California High Speed Rail Authority ground breaking event, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015 in Fresno, Calif.
Samantha Arena, right, of Fresno, protesting the high speed rail project during the ground breaking ceremony in Fresno, California on January 6, 2015.
Construction continues on the Cedar Viaduct for the high-speed rail system in South Fresno in Madera County in October 2016.
Construction continues on the Cedar Viaduct for the high-speed rail system in South Fresno in Madera County in October 2016.
Workers construct the abutments of the new Tuolmne Bridge in downtown Fresno for the high-speed rail system in October. 2016.
Workers construct the abutments of the new Tuolmne Bridge in downtown Fresno for the high-speed rail system in October. 2016.
Construction workers complete a temporary work platform across the San Joquin River during constrction of the high-speed rail system in north Fresno in October 2016.
Construction workers complete a temporary work platform across the San Joquin River during constrction of the high-speed rail system in north Fresno in October 2016.
In this file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
FILE --In this Feb. 26, 2016 file photo, the supports for a 1,600-foot-viaduct to carry high-speed rail trains across the Fresno River are seen under construction near Madera, Calif.
Dan Richard, right, chairman of the board that oversees the California High-Speed Rail Authority, and Jeff Morales, chief executive officer of the rail authority, discuss the bullet train's revised business plan Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
A section of rail signed by Governor Jerry Brown and other officials during the high speed rail project ground breaking ceremony in Fresno, California on January 6, 2015.
Gov. Jerry Brown at ground breaking for the California High Speed Rail Project.
An artist's rendering shows a proposed high-speed rail station along the 800-mile system.
Conceptual view of high speed rail over the Altamont Pass west of Tracy, Calif.
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2013, Bharat Patel, owner of the Del-Mar Motel, closes the curtains in one of the rooms in Fresno, Calif. Patel is among the dozens of property owners whose businesses are in the path of California's proposed high-speed rail project.
Hanford almond and walnut farmer John Tos pauses in a walnut orchard off Highway 43 next to the Kings River on Monday, June 11, 2012, in the Hanford, Calif. area.
California High-Speed Rail Authority chairperson Dan Richard responds to questions during a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors with the California High-Speed Rail Authority on Tuesday, June 12, 2012, in Hanford, Calif.
Aaron Fukuda, foreground, a Hanford landowner who is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the California High-Speed Rail Authority, listens to arguments on the suit in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 8, 2013.
In this photo taken Nov. 8, 2013, Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Kenny listens to arguments concerning a lawsuit to halt funding for California's high-speed rail on the grounds that the project violated the promises made to voters, in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif.
In this Nov. 8, 2013 file photo, John Tos, a Hanford farmer and the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit to block the sale of bonds to build California's bullet train, talks with reporters after a hearing in the case in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif.
In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, a sign against the proposed high-Speed rail system is seen on Highway 43 near Hanford, Calif.
California Gov. Jerry Brown, center left, and his wife Anne Brown, center, prepare to board a high speed rail leaving from the Beijing South train station in Beijing, China, Thursday, April 11, 2013.
From left, Tom Richards, Dan Richard, and Jeff Abercrombie of the California High-Speed Rail Authority listen to public comments during a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors with the California High-Speed Rail Authority on Tuesday, June 12, 2012, in Hanford, Calif.
California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. shows the signed SB 1029 legislation, which will improve California's transportation system and link high speed rail between Northern and Southern California, as local dignitaries and state officials gathered at the downtown, Transit Center construction site in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday July 18, 2012.
People look on in front of a mural depicting heroes of the Mexican revolution during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit to the area by President Donald Trump Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego.
People attend a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit to the area by President Donald Trump as a flag fashioned after the flag of Mexico flies over Chicano Park Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego.
People attend a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit to the area by President Donald Trump Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego.
A woman holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit to the area by President Donald Trump Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego.
Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego.
People march during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego.
Ariel Norcross holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump on Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Numerous rallies both for-and-against Donald Trump's "big beautiful border wall" are expected to mark his first visit to California as president, where he will examine prototypes for future towering barriers to separate the United States and Mexico.
Protests are also being planned across the border in Tijuana, Mexico on Tuesday when Trump will examine eight, 30-foot-tall prototypes built along the international border to fulfill his signature campaign promise.
Organizers on both sides were urging people to remain peaceful after recent scuffles at rallies in Southern California, including brawls at a Dec. 9 rally near where the prototypes stand.
San Diego is the largest city on the U.S.-Mexico border to formally oppose his plans, passing a resolution in 2017.
The visit comes amid growing tensions between the administration and state over immigration enforcement.
A top federal immigration official unleashed strong criticism of some of the state's elected leaders ahead of the visit. Thomas Homan, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's acting director, singled out Gov. Jerry Brown, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday for recent criticism of a spate of immigration arrests in the state and a federal lawsuit challenging state laws that limit cooperation on immigration.
About 250 people marched in downtown San Diego in protest of the wall Monday evening. Some held signs, including one that read: "No hate in the Golden State."
Immigrant activists, church leaders and elected officials held a press conference at the city's historic Chicano Park to call for demonstrations to show border communities do not support a wall. Standing in front of murals of Mexican revolutionaries and other Latin American icons, they chanted "We reject your hate! We don't need your racist wall!"
"It's really important that as a region, as a city that has firsthand understanding of what the border wall means for our communities that we stand against (this) and we send a strong message to DC to say this is something that we don't welcome," City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez said Monday.
Gomez sponsored the resolution opposing the wall, calling it detrimental to the city's environment and tourism. It also expressed the city's intent to divest from the companies involved in the construction, financing and design of the wall.
Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer — who is not expected to meet with Trump during his visit — did not support the resolution but also did not veto it. The mayor's office said Faulconer has been clear in his opposition to walls along the border but he did not want to blacklist companies involved in the construction of the prototypes.
"When some people look at the U.S.-Mexico border, they see division," Faulconer said in his state of the city address in 2017. "But here in San Diego we view it much differently. Rather than allowing the border to divide us, we're building bridges that connect us."
Jeff Schwilk, founder of San Diegans for Secure Borders, whose group participated in the rally in December near the prototypes that ended in clashes with counter-protesters, said the city council's resolution does not reflect the views of many residents, who feel the border is not secure. He said his organization respects free speech and hopes Tuesday's rally will be safe for participants.
"We absolutely want President Trump to feel welcome and to come inspect the prototypes so we can get the wall built," he said.
Trump on Tuesday is expected to be briefed on lessons learned from the construction of the prototypes built in San Diego last fall. He also will meet with border agents and officers to ask what they need, said Jonathan Hoffman, Homeland Security spokesman.
The president will not be swayed by California Republican lawmakers concerned the wall is a waste of money, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday.
"The president campaigned on this, he talked about it extensively and he's the president and this is something that he is not going to back away from," she said. "It's something that he's going to continue to push for."
California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday invited Trump to also visit the state's high-speed rail construction projects.
"You see, in California we are focusing on bridges, not walls," Brown, a Democrat, said in a letter sent to Trump.
Trump's visit comes just days after his Justice Department sued to block California laws designed to protect people living in the U.S. illegally and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions followed up with a speech in Sacramento that was immediately denounced by Brown, who said the Trump administration was "full of liars."
___
Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, John Antczak in Los Angeles, Elliot Spagat in San Diego, and Nancy Benac in Washington contributed to this report.