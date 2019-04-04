Helicopter crashes on road, killing pickup truck passenger

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed on a busy Florida street, killing a passenger in a truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol says in a news release that the helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon near Tampa.

Troopers say the helicopter, carrying two people, experienced engine failure when it came down near a Palm River intersection. The Highway Patrol says a pickup truck traveling on the road was struck by one of the helicopter's turning rotor blades, killing the passenger.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Authorities did not identify the people involved.