House to become a replica of flood-struck home

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 4900 block of Warrington Drive in New Orleans no longer looks like a disaster hit it.

But, soon, at least one small part of it will. Again.

A nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about catastrophic levee failures during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is set to unveil plans Wednesday for a re-creation of the storm's aftermath. The re-creation will be in a house off the London Avenue Canal levee where a breach inundated the Gentilly neighborhood.

The news conference by the group Levees.org comes a week before the 13th anniversary of Katrina's landfall. It takes place at a house that has been restored and furnished to resemble a home before the storm. Next month, artists will begin transforming it into a replica of a flood-ravaged home.