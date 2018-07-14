Indiana attorney general contests special prosecutor role













Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill returns to his desk following a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a lawmaker and several other women. The Republican said during the news conference that he stands "falsely and publicly accused of abhorrent behavior." less Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill returns to his desk following a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged ... more Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 2 of 4 Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a lawmaker and several other women. The Republican said during the news conference that he stands "falsely and publicly accused of abhorrent behavior." less Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the ... more Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 3 of 4 Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a lawmaker and several other women. The Republican said during the news conference that he stands "falsely and publicly accused of abhorrent behavior." less Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the ... more Photo: Michael Conroy, AP Image 4 of 4 Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, third from right, walks into a news conference at the Statehouse, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Indianapolis. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a lawmaker and several other women. The Republican said during the news conference that he stands "falsely and publicly accused of abhorrent behavior." less Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, third from right, walks into a news conference at the Statehouse, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Indianapolis. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been ... more Photo: Darron Cummings, AP Indiana attorney general contests special prosecutor role 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have filed court papers challenging the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate whether he drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports documents filed in Marion Superior Court in Indianapolis also challenge the authority of the state's inspector general to build a case against him.

The documents filed Thursday ask Judge Lisa Borges to recognize there's no immediate need for a special prosecutor because no criminal allegations involving the March incident at an Indianapolis bar have been filed with law enforcement authorities, and they request that she take no further action in selecting one.

Borges on Tuesday approved Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry's request for a special prosecutor. One hasn't been appointed yet.

___

This story has been corrected to show the incident occurred in March, not May.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com