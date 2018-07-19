Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An explosion at an Army depot Thursday morning left at least three people with burn injuries, officials said.

The blast occurred at Letterkenny Army Depot about 7:15 a.m. Thursday. Army Depot officials posted on social media that the "incident is contained and will not affect depot operations or workforce safety elsewhere." There is no suspicion of terrorist activity, officials said.

Employees posted on social media the blast happened in a paint shop.

The Franklin Fire Company posted on its Facebook page that three burn victims have been airlifted to hospitals. Details about other injuries were not immediately available. Some people have been treated at the scene.

The depot, located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Philadelphia, or about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Harrisburg, employs about 3,600 people. The depot's website says work there focuses on air defense tactical missile ground support equipment, mobile electric power generation equipment, Patriot missile recertification and route guidance vehicles.

Depot staff members have been told to stay in their work areas until further notice.