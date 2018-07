FILE - This Nov, 16, 2016 photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a Jaguar photographed by a motion-detection cameras in the Dos Cabezas Mountains in southern Arizona. A nonprofit devoted to protecting jaguars believes one that was spotted in Arizona mountains in recent years has since died. Tucson-based Northern Jaguar Project obtained a photo of a jaguar pelt and provided it to the Arizona Daily Star, the newspaper reported. (Bureau of Land Management/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File) less