Ku Klux Klan rally in Ohio; no reported clashes, problems

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A small group of Ku Klux Klan members penned in by fencing, surrounded by police and drowned out by protesters, held a rally in Ohio with no reported clashes or problems.

The city of Dayton blocked streets with large trucks Saturday and brought in officers from other jurisdictions to keep protesters separated from members of an obscure Klan group called the Honorable Sacred Knights.

The group obtained a permit for the rally months ago. City officials and community leaders organized an effort called Dayton United Against Hate.

The NAACP and other groups gathered in a public park about a mile from Dayton's downtown square where the Klan rally was held.

The city urged people to stay away from downtown Saturday.