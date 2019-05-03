Lawmaker: Abortion comments meant to criticize hypocrisy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker who remarked "kill them now or kill them later" during debate on an abortion bill said he was trying to criticize politicians' focus on abortion as they neglect social services.

The comments by Democratic Rep. John Rogers of Birmingham drew widespread attention on social media including condemnations from Donald Trump, Jr.

The Birmingham Democrat made the comment as lawmakers debated a bill to outlaw almost all abortions in the state.

Rogers said during debate that some unwanted children end up in the electric chair. He said, "So you kill them now or kill them later. But the bottom line is we shouldn't be making this decision."

Rogers later said during he was trying to point out hypocrisy. He said that Alabama hasn't expanded Medicaid social services or helped social services, but lawmakers are focused on abortion.