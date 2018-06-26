Lieutenant governors from around US meeting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lieutenant governors from around the United States are gathering in New Orleans for a three-day meeting.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will welcome the 2018 annual meeting of the National Lieutenant Governors Association with opening remarks Wednesday morning. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also will greet the group.

The group's website says it was organized in 1962 as a professional association for elected officials who are first in line of succession to the governors of 50 states and five U.S. territories.

The agenda for the meeting that begins Wednesday includes panel discussions on tourism and best practices in emergency management. A discussion also is set on the importance of Louisiana's five Mississippi River ports and its seafood industry to other parts of the nation.