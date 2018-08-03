Photo: Brynn Anderson, STF / Associated Press Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close

This photo shows a bronze statue called "Raise Up," part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., honoring thousands of people killed in lynchings. Photo: Brynn Anderson, STF / Associated Press

Duluth, Minn., residents Kim Green, left, Portia Johnson, center and Ronnie Wells take in the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. on Friday, April 27, 2018. They were among the nearly three dozen Minnesotans who took a 98-hour bus trip to be among the first to tour the memorial and attend the museum's opening. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News, Associated Press

Wretha Hudson, 73, discovers a marker commemorating lynchings in Lee County, Texas, while visiting the National Memorial For Peace And Justice on April 26, 2018, in Montgomery, Alabama. Hudson, whose father's family came to Alabama from Lee County decades earlier, said the experience was overwhelming. "It's a combination of pride and strength, for my people. In our culture, rain is a sign of acceptance from our ancestors. So the rain is a sign of their acceptance for this day." The memorial is dedicated to the legacy of enslaved black people and those terrorized by lynching and Jim Crow segregation in America. Conceived by the Equal Justice Initiative, the physical environment is intended to foster reflection on America's history of racial inequality. (Photo by Bob Miller/Getty Images) Photo: Bob Miller

Names and dates of lynching victims are inscribed on steel monuments at the new National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. Photo: Washington Post Photo By Ricky Carioti

Corten steel monuments with the names and dates of lynching victims are inscribed on them as they hang from the roof structure at The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo: Ricky Carioti

Soil from lynching sites across the country on display at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Ala. Photo: Washington Post Photo By Ricky Carioti.