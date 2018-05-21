Man admits taking funeral GoFundMe money to buy car

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to taking money from a GoFundMe account that was set up to pay for funeral expenses for a woman who was killed, and then using it to buy a car.

WMUR-TV reports 25-year-old Jeffrey Grenier pleaded guilty to theft Monday and was sentenced to a year in jail. The account raised more than $6,000 to pay for funeral expenses for Sabrina Galusha, who was stabbed to death last year. Prosecutors said Grenier used $5,000 to buy a car.

Mark Galusha, Sabrina Galusha's father, says the family was satisfied with the sentence. Grenier also was ordered to pay back the money.

A spokesman for GoFundMe says it has compensated the family for the funds they were supposed to receive from the original campaign.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com