Man arrested for 3 fatal stabbings on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbings of a woman and two men in separate attacks just days apart on Chicago's West Side.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters Monday that the 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday. He has not been charged.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 58-year-old Ronald Rockett was found dead with stab wounds to his neck in a building vestibule about 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 2. A 64-year-old man was found dead on the ground with neck and shoulder wounds early on Nov. 15 just blocks away from where Rockett was killed.

A 57-year-old woman was found dead the night of Nov. 13 about 2 miles away. She had been stabbed in the back, head and neck.

Johnson didn't provide a motive for the attacks.

