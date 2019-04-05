Man's claim gives false hope in yearslong missing boy case

A slab of concrete sits in the backyard of the house where Timmothy Pitzen used to live in Aurora, Ill., Thursday, April, 4, 2019. The man who lives in the house now, Pedro Melendez, says he didn't know the boy but saved the concrete slab with Tim's name, handprint and footprint etched in it when he redid the back patio. Authorities conducted DNA testing to try to determine Thursday whether a teenager found wandering the streets of a Kentucky town is who he claims to be — an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago around the time his mother took her own life. less A slab of concrete sits in the backyard of the house where Timmothy Pitzen used to live in Aurora, Ill., Thursday, April, 4, 2019. The man who lives in the house now, Pedro Melendez, says he didn't know the boy ... more Photo: Carrie Antlfinger, AP Photo: Carrie Antlfinger, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Man's claim gives false hope in yearslong missing boy case 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CINCINNATI (AP) — A day of false hope has given way to questions about why a man would claim to be an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago.

The FBI declared the man's story a hoax Thursday one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

Newport Police Chief Tom Collins identified the man to ABC as 23-year-old ex-convict Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio, who was released from prison less than a month ago after serving more than a year.

The man had told police he's Timmothy and escaped from men who held him captive.

Timmothy vanished after his mother killed herself at a hotel and left a note saying her son was safe with people who would care for him and would never be found.