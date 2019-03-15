Maryland House advances bill on Trump family-planning rule

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland would become the first state to stop participating in a federal family planning program known as Title X due to a new Trump administration rule, under a measure that has advanced in the state's House of Delegates.

The House gave the bill preliminary approval Friday.

The rule would prohibit family planning clinics funded by the program from making abortion referrals. Critics denounce that as a "gag rule."

The Maryland measure would prohibit the state's health department from accepting federal money under the Title X Family Planning Program, if it excludes family planning providers and if it repeals the requirement for medically approved services.

If the health department doesn't accept funding, the state would have to fund Maryland's Family Planning Program at the same level as the previous fiscal year.