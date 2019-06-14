Maryland official says Baltimore resisted help after hack

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland information technology official says Baltimore leaders resisted accepting help from the state for about a week after the city's computer servers were hacked.

The Baltimore Sun reports it obtained a transcript from a May 22 cybersecurity meeting where Maryland Chief Information Security Officer John Evans said there wasn't a "trusted relationship" between city and state officials before the ransomware attack. He says that kept the state from solving problems faster. The hack continues to cripple several city payment functions.

Last week, Baltimore IT Director Frank Johnson apologized to the city council for his initial response to the hack.

City computer servers were hit by the ransomware attack May 7. City officials have refused a demand to pay the equivalent of $76,000 in bitcoin in response to the attack.

