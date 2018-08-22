Mentally ill man pleads guilty to helping radicals in Syria

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A mentally ill North Carolina man who the government for years fought to prosecute as an example to others considering joining militant fighters in Syria is pleading guilty.

Basit Sheikh's plea bargain disclosed in a Raleigh federal courtroom Wednesday would see the 34-year-old released from prison in two years or less. His father says Sheikh would return to his family's home in suburban Cary after release.

Sheikh was forcibly medicated for schizophrenia by government doctors so he could be prosecuted.

He was an early arrest in the FBI's effort to find and arrest Americans before they join terrorist groups in Syria, and perhaps return home battle-hardened. He's spent almost five years in custody since his arrested at Raleigh's airport to start his journey to the Middle East.