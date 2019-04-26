Mississippi flag ordered out of park near Statue of Liberty

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering that the Mississippi flag be replaced by the American flag at a state park that overlooks the Statue of Liberty because it has a Confederate emblem on it.

The Democrat on Friday ordered the removal of Mississippi's flag from a display of each state's flag at Liberty State Park.

He says the flag "is reprehensible and does not reflect our values of inclusivity and equality."

The Mississippi flag includes the Confederate battle emblem in the upper left corner.

The emblem has a red field topped by a blue X-shaped cross, dotted by 13 white stars. It has appeared on Mississippi's flag since 1894.

Critics say it's racist. Those who oppose removing it say it's historic.

A message has been left seeking comment with Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, a Republican.