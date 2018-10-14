-
This aerial image made from video provided by KABC-TV shows the wreckage of a bus accident along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Authorities say at least 25 people were injured when the bus crashed into vehicles and through a concrete divider on the highway. (KABC-TV via AP) less
Photo: AP
-
Photo: Live Air 7, AP
-
Carinsurance.com ranked states on eight metrics to identify which ones are more favorable for motorists. Each state was scored on the following factors: Insurance, estimated percent of uninsured drivers, traffic fatalities, percent of roads in poor/mediocre condition, average price of a gallon of gasoline, commute delay and more.
Photo: Cathy Zuraw
-
BEST10. North Carolina
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.09% less
Uninsured drivers: 9.1%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 12.9
Percent roads in poor condition: 45%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.95
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 43 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Steve Earley
-
BEST9. Nevada
Car insurance as percentage of income: 3.55%
Uninsured drivers: 12.2%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 10.2
Percent roads in poor condition: 20%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.44
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 46 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Daimler AG - Global Communications Commercial Vehicles, Daimler Trucks North America
-
BEST8. Maine
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.64%
Uninsured drivers: 4.7%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 9.8
Percent roads in poor condition: 53%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.11
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 14 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: DARRYL BUSH, SFC
-
BEST7. Iowa
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.33%
Uninsured drivers: 14.2%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 11.3
Percent roads in poor condition: 17%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.98
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 43 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Brian Ray, AP
-
BEST6. Indiana
Car insurance as percentage of income: 3.56%
Uninsured drivers: 14.2%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 11.3
Percent roads in poor condition: 17%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.98
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 43 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
-
BEST5. Vermont
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.42%
Uninsured drivers: 8.5%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 7
Percent roads in poor condition: 45%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.09
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 17 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: STAN HONDA, AFP/Getty Images
-
BEST4. Virginia
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.14%
Uninsured drivers: 10.1%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 8.4
Percent roads in poor condition: 47%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.89
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 45 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Molly Riley
-
BEST3. New Hampshire
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.06%
Uninsured drivers: 9.3%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 7.2
Percent roads in poor condition: 54%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.01
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 15 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Steve Dunwell, Getty Images
-
BEST2. Minnesota
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.65%
Uninsured drivers: 10.8%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 6.6
Percent roads in poor condition: 52%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.91
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 47 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: James Ramsay, MBO
-
BEST1. Utah
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.34%
Uninsured drivers: 5.8%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 8.7
Percent roads in poor condition: 25%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.07
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 37 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM
-
WORST10. New Jersey
Car insurance as percentage of income: 3.91%
Uninsured drivers: 10.3%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 6.2
Percent roads in poor condition: 68%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.87
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 74 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Julio Cortez
-
WORST9. Washington
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.80%
Uninsured drivers: 16.1%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 6.5
Percent roads in poor condition: 67%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.29
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 63 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM
-
WORST8. Pennsylvania
Car insurance as percentage of income: 2.93%
Uninsured drivers: 6.5%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 9.3
Percent roads in poor condition: 57%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.20
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 48 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Mark Gibson, Getty Images
-
WORST7. Rhode Island
Car insurance as percentage of income: 3.80%
Uninsured drivers: 17%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 4.9
Percent roads in poor condition: 70%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.08
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 43 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Image Source, Getty Images/Image Source
-
WORST6. Michigan
Car insurance as percentage of income: 6.80%
Uninsured drivers: 21%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 9.1
Percent roads in poor condition: 38%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.99
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 52 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: AP Photo | Carlos Osorio
-
WORST5. Mississippi
Car insurance as percentage of income: 5.23%
Uninsured drivers: 22.9%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 20.3
Percent roads in poor condition: 51%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.84
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 38 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse, Getty Images
-
WORST4. Wisconsin
Car insurance as percentage of income: 3.230%
Uninsured drivers: 11.7%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 8.8
Percent roads in poor condition: 71%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.01
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 38 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Christopher Zaborsky, Getty Images/Flickr RM
-
WORST3. Louisiana
Car insurance as percentage of income: 6.65%
Uninsured drivers: 13.9%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 15.9
Percent roads in poor condition: 62%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.86
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 47 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Kim Brent
-
WORST2. Oklahoma
Car insurance as percentage of income: 5.25%
Uninsured drivers: 25.9%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 17.3
Percent roads in poor condition: 70%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $1.80
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 49 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Alonzo Adams, FRE
-
WORST1. California
Car insurance as percentage of income: 4.26%
Uninsured drivers: 14.7%
Annual traffic fatalities per 10,000 people: 7.9
Percent roads in poor condition: 68%
Average price of a gallon of gasoline: $2.78
Yearly delay, in hours, per commuter in most congested city: 80 hours
Source: carinsurance.com
Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty
Photo: AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twenty-five people were taken to hospitals with mostly minor injuries following a series of crashes involving at least two cars and a bus that crashed through a concrete divider on a Los Angeles highway, authorities said.
Five patients were in serious condition following the collisions shortly after 1 p.m. that shut down all lanes on Interstate 405 in the city's San Fernando Valley area, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The 20 others were in fair condition with minor injuries. A total of 40 people were evaluated at the scene, she said.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the pileup on the key north-south artery. It wasn't immediately known how many people were on the bus or where it was headed.
Television news footage showed a white charter bus marked "Transit Systems" splayed sideways but upright across southbound lanes in the North Hills neighborhood. Its skid marks indicated it had gone sideways on the northbound side and then through the divider, City News Service reported.
The bus's front end was crumpled, and emergency window exits were popped open. An SUV next to it had extensive front-end damage.
At least one crashed vehicle was in northbound lanes, which were reopened by about 2:30 p.m. The southbound side remained closed hours later, backing up traffic for miles. Some motorists stuck in their cars walked off the freeway, apparently in search of toilets or drinks, City News Service reported.
The patients in serious condition were three women, ages 49, 60 and 88, and two men, ages 30 and 69, Stewart said.
Nobody answered at a phone number listed for Los Angeles-based Transit Systems bus company.