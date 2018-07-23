Officials: Pilot was fatigued before fatal Lake Erie crash

CLEVELAND (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a pilot's fatigue and his confusion over a plane's autopilot mode were among causes of a 2016 crash into Lake Erie off Cleveland that killed all six people onboard.

The NTSB's final report says pilot John Fleming had been awake nearly 17 hours at the time of the December 2016 crash.

The report released Monday also said the plane's autopilot was not engaged as it should have been after takeoff. The report says it's possible Fleming was confused by the plane's panel layout, which was different from a plane he'd previously flown.

Killed were Fleming, Fleming's wife and their two teenage sons, and two family friends also on the plane during a planned return flight to Columbus after a Cleveland Cavaliers game.