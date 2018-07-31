NTSB arrives to investigate rural Maine plane crash

GREENVILLE, Maine (AP) — An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is on the ground in Maine investigating a plane crash that killed three people.

A spokesman for the NTSB says the agency will likely have an update about the crash later on Tuesday. The plane crashed in rural Greenville late Monday morning. It had departed Pembroke, Ontario, and was headed for Prince Edward Island.

Local police say they are also still investigating the crash. Authorities have not provided names of the people killed in the crash, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police say they crash happened after the plane was in distress near the Greenville airport. It was a twin-engine propeller aircraft called an Aerostar AEST and it crashed on approach to the small airport.