https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/us/article/NYPD-divers-search-for-woman-man-pulled-from-13125700.php
Woman, man rescued from East River in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police and firefighters have rescued a woman and a man from the East River near the Williamsburg Bridge.
WABC says both people were taken to a hospital on Thursday morning and were expected to be OK. The man was pulled from the water near the bridge first, around 6 a.m. The woman was rescued a short time later.
Video showed arms flailing as rescuers in the water and on a boat pulled one of the people to safety.
View Comments