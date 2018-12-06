NYPD officer faces May trial in Eric Garner chokehold death

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer accused in the chokehold death of an unarmed black man will face a disciplinary trial in May.

An administrative judge set Daniel Pantaleo's trial date Thursday.

Pantaleo has been on desk duty since Eric Garner's July 2014 death on Staten Island. Garner's mother says he and other officers involved should be fired.

Pantaleo appears on a cellphone video appearing to use a type of chokehold that is banned under NYPD policy.

Garner's pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

A watchdog agency called the Civilian Complaint Review Board is prosecuting Pantaleo, who says he expects to be vindicated.

The police department had been waiting to see whether federal prosecutors would bring criminal charges but decided to move forward.