Nevada pioneers law to protect pot-using job-seekers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is set to pioneer a law to prevent job-seekers from being immediately rejected for work based on a positive marijuana test.

Democratic Assembly members Dina Neal and Edgar Flores sponsored the measure that goes into effect in January.

They said Wednesday it should keep workplace doors open for people who legally consume cannabis in a state where recreational pot sales are booming.

But the lawmakers and others note the law has exceptions.

It won't ban testing for marijuana during pre-employment screenings — just the use of the results to turn someone away.

It also won't apply to employers hiring for safety positions like firefighters, emergency medical technicians or federally licensed drivers.

Even with the exceptions, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws says the law puts Nevada ahead of other states with legalized marijuana.