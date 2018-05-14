New York to join lawsuit against federal housing agency

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is joining a lawsuit filed against the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and Secretary Ben Carson over a decision to delay an Obama-era rule intended to ensure that communities address racial segregation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat and former HUD secretary, announced the state's involvement on Monday.

The lawsuit was filed this month by advocacy organizations that say Carson unlawfully delayed the rule, which requires cities and counties receiving federal housing funds to analyze housing data and submit plans to address segregation.

The lawsuit asks that the rule be reinstated. Carson has suspended the rule until after 2020.

HUD released a statement in January saying the agency had heard from local communities that the rule wasn't working well.