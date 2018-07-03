Gender change on birth certificates now easier in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It's now easier for New Jersey transgender residents to change their genders on their birth certificates.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the measure into law Tuesday.

Previous law allowed birth certificate changes only if a doctor certified that a person's gender was surgically changed.

The new law allows the registrar to amend certificates based on how people identify themselves, as male, female or undesignated.

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie had twice vetoed the legislation, saying he wanted tighter safeguards for birth certificate alterations.

The Democratic Murphy also signed legislation permitting gender identity to be listed on death certificates.