Nonprofit to raise funds for embattled Indiana AG's defense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Supporters of embattled Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have created a nonprofit to raise money for his legal defense amid allegations the Republican drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

Indiana attorney James Bopp Jr. and former Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Linda Chezem said Monday that the nonprofit accepts tax-deductible donations for paying Hill's legal bills.

They say Hill has been treated unfairly. Chezem says the allegations against Hill are riddled with "inconsistencies and contradictions."

A confidential legislative memo leaked to the media alleges Hill groped the four women during a party in March at an Indianapolis bar. The party was held to mark the end of the legislative session.

Three of the women later went public , including Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon.

Hill has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and other GOP leaders.