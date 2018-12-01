North Carolina teen sentenced for strangling mother

CARY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager who strangled his mother after a disagreement over pizza has been sentenced to serve more than a decade in prison.

News outlets report that Arnav Uppalapati was sentenced Friday to spend between 12 years and 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his mother in 2015.

Prosecutors said Uppalapati angered his mother, Nalini Tellaprolu, after ordering a pizza. She slapped him and then he choked her to death.

He then put her body in the house's garage and put a bag over her head. He later called 911 and told a dispatcher that he found his mother's body when he got home from school.

Uppalapati is 19. He was 16 at the time of the murder.