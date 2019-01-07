Nursing home where 12 died after storm has license revoked

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has revoked the license of a nursing home where 12 elderly patients died in the heat after it lost power during a 2017 hurricane.

The Agency for Health Care Administration issued its order Friday, saying an administrative law judge correctly concluded the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills "created an unsafe environment" in September 2017 after Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning.

Patients began dying three days after the storm passed. Investigators say the center did not evacuate patients as temperatures inside rose, even though a fully functional hospital was across the street. The home's license was suspended days after the storm and it closed.

Police have been investigating the deaths, but no charges have been filed.

The center's attorneys did not immediately respond to an email Monday seeking comment.