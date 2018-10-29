Illinois officer dies after falling 50 feet during chase

This Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo shows a view of the scene where Ricardo Davis, a Washington Park auxiliary officer fell through the opening of the bridge and landed underneath the Poplar Street Bridge on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. Davis died after he fell from the bridge while chasing a suspect on Saturday, Oct. 27. Bridge construction and reinforcement is ongoing. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) less This Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo shows a view of the scene where Ricardo Davis, a Washington Park auxiliary officer fell through the opening of the bridge and landed underneath the Poplar Street Bridge on the ... more Photo: J.B. Forbes, AP

In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Kiara Mosely puts a picture of Ricardo Davis on the counter of the Gas Mart in East St. Louis, Ill., after a candlelight vigil for Davis, a Washington Park auxiliary police officer who died after he fell from the Poplar Street Bridge while chasing a suspect on Saturday, Oct. 27. Mosely works at the gas station. Davis worked security there at night. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) less In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Kiara Mosely puts a picture of Ricardo Davis on the counter of the Gas Mart in East St. Louis, Ill., after a candlelight vigil for Davis, a Washington Park auxiliary police ... more Photo: J.B. Forbes, AP

In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo, friends and family members gather around a candlelight message at a gas station in East St. Louis, Ill., during a vigil for Ricardo Davis, a Washington Park auxiliary police officer who died after he fell from the Poplar Street Bridge while chasing a suspect on Saturday, Oct. 27. Davis worked security at the gas station. ( J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) less In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo, friends and family members gather around a candlelight message at a gas station in East St. Louis, Ill., during a vigil for Ricardo Davis, a Washington Park auxiliary police ... more Photo: J.B. Forbes, AP

In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Shermiya Taylor, left, a step-daughter of Ricardo Davis, cries while talking about her step-father along with Stephanie Reynolds, who is the mother of one of Davis's children, during a candlelight vigil for Davis, at an East St. Louis, Ill., gas station. Davis, a Washington Park auxiliary police officer, died after he fell from the Poplar Street Bridge while chasing a suspect on Saturday, Oct. 27. Davis worked security at the gas station. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) less In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Shermiya Taylor, left, a step-daughter of Ricardo Davis, cries while talking about her step-father along with Stephanie Reynolds, who is the mother of one of Davis's ... more Photo: J.B. Forbes, AP





Photo: J.B. Forbes, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Illinois officer dies after falling 50 feet during chase 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — An auxiliary police officer is dead after falling 50 feet (15 meters) while chasing suspects across a bridge in East St. Louis.

Authorities say 44-year-old Ricardo Davis vaulted over a concrete barrier on the Poplar Street Bridge Saturday afternoon, but apparently didn't realize the span didn't continue on the other side. Davis suffered multiple broken bones and internal bleeding, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The car that he and other Washington Park police officers were chasing had collided with several vehicles on the bridge. When the two suspects jumped out of the car, Davis pursued them on foot.

The suspects have been arrested.

Davis was an unpaid auxiliary police officer in Washington Park and was about to begin the police academy in the hopes of joining the force.