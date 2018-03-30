https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/us/article/Pathologist-says-Sacramento-police-shot-Stephon-12794264.php
CORRECTS: Pathologist says Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark 7 times from behind and he took up to 10 minutes to die.
Updated 2:40 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — CORRECTS: Pathologist says Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark 7 times from behind and he took up to 10 minutes to die. (Corrects APNewsAlert to say he was shot seven times from behind instead of seven times in the back).
View Comments