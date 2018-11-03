2 dead after Amazon building collapse in severe weather

This file photo shows the interior of Amazon's fulfillment center in Baltimore. Authorities say one person was killed and another was missing after a 50-foot wall at the center collapsed during severe weather late Friday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) less This file photo shows the interior of Amazon's fulfillment center in Baltimore. Authorities say one person was killed and another was missing after a 50-foot wall at the center collapsed during severe weather ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Emergency personnel look over damage, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side Friday night. Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. (Ulysses Munoz/The Baltimore Sun via AP) less Emergency personnel look over damage, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side Friday night. Chief Roman Clark tells ... more Photo: Ulysses Munoz, AP

People look over a damaged truck, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side Friday night. Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. (Ulysses Munoz/The Baltimore Sun via AP) less People look over a damaged truck, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side Friday night. Chief Roman Clark tells the ... more Photo: Ulysses Munoz, AP

Emergency personnel look over damage, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side Friday night. Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. (Ulysses Munoz/The Baltimore Sun via AP) less Emergency personnel look over damage, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side Friday night. Chief Roman Clark tells ... more Photo: Ulysses Munoz, AP





Photo: Patrick Semansky, Associated Press Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close 2 dead after Amazon building collapse in severe weather 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed when part of an Amazon distribution warehouse collapsed amid severe weather, a spokeswoman for the retail giant said Saturday.

The men worked for an outside company and not Amazon, spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said. No one else was injured when severe storms with strong winds tore through Maryland Friday evening, she said.

"First responders remain onsite assessing the damage. The safety of our employees and contractors is our top priority and at this time the building remains closed," Lighty said in an email.

News reports cite Baltimore fire officials as saying one man was found under debris Friday night and later pronounced dead, while a second man's body was recovered under rubble early Saturday. Officials say a 50-foot wall at the warehouse collapsed. Photos from the scene appear to show the collapsed wall was about two stories tall.

Baltimore fire officials didn't respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

The National Weather Service had earlier warned of thunderstorms in the area, with some producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com