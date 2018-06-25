Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Detroit













Photo: Corey Williams, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Andrew Todd Fox briefs reporters Monday, June 25, 2018, on the agency's investigation into a small, single-engine plane crash in a Detroit neighborhood. NTSB is investigating a small plane crash in a Detroit neighborhood that killed the pilot and one of his two passengers. less National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Andrew Todd Fox briefs reporters Monday, June 25, 2018, on the agency's investigation into a small, single-engine plane crash in a Detroit ... more Photo: Corey Williams, AP Image 2 of 4 Investigators case the scene of a small, single-engine plane crash in a Detroit neighborhood Monday, June 25, 2018. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane crash in a Detroit neighborhood that killed the pilot and one of his two passengers. less Investigators case the scene of a small, single-engine plane crash in a Detroit neighborhood Monday, June 25, 2018. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane crash in a Detroit ... more Photo: Corey Williams, AP Image 3 of 4 NTSB agents work at the site of a fatal small plane crash site in a field in Detroit on Monday, June 25, 2018. Detroit police Capt. Mark Thornton told reporters the single-engine plane en route to Coleman A. Young International Airport apparently struck a power line and tree Sunday night. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP) less NTSB agents work at the site of a fatal small plane crash site in a field in Detroit on Monday, June 25, 2018. Detroit police Capt. Mark Thornton told reporters the single-engine plane en route to Coleman A. ... more Photo: Daniel Mears, AP Image 4 of 4 In this June 24, 2018 photo, Detroit police and fire department personnel work at the scene of a small plane crash in Detroit. Detroit police Capt. Mark Thornton told reporters the single-engine plane en route to Coleman A. Young International Airport apparently struck a power line and tree Sunday night. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP) less In this June 24, 2018 photo, Detroit police and fire department personnel work at the scene of a small plane crash in Detroit. Detroit police Capt. Mark Thornton told reporters the single-engine plane en route ... more Photo: Robin Buckson, AP Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Detroit 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane crash in a Detroit neighborhood that killed the pilot and one of his two passengers.

Air safety investigator Andrew Todd Fox said Monday that no conclusive cause has been determined for the crash.

Fox said the single-engine Cessna fueled up Sunday afternoon in West Memphis, Arkansas. The plane was cleared to land Sunday night at a small municipal airport on Detroit's eastside when the pilot reported one landing gear was not extended.

Fox said the pilot was circling back to the airport when he told the control tower he was either "low on fuel or out of fuel."

The plane struck trees and a power line as it crashed and caught fire. Video shows a 17-year-old boy stumbling from the burning wreckage. Fox said the teen was in critical condition at a hospital.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.