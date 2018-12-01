Police in Utah kill man suspected of kidnapping woman

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Police in Utah say an ex-convict with a record of violent crime was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers when a former girlfriend flagged down police after allegedly being abducted by the man.

Police said Saturday that 37-year-old Richard Galvan fired first and officers returned fire Friday night after Galvan was spotted in downtown Ogden near the spot where he got out of her car.

Police Chief Randy Watt says Galvan and the woman met through social media and had a brief relationship before she ended it then found Galvan in her home when she awoke Friday.

Watt said Galvan served eight years in prison in Colorado for kidnapping and threatening police with a firearm, and he moved to Utah in October.