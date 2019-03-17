Police temporarily suspend search for 4-year-old Utah girl

ANETH, Utah (AP) — Authorities say they are temporarily suspending the search for a 4-year-old girl missing since last week on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Police Department said in statement Sunday that after three unsuccessful days of ground and water searches for Andanndine Jones, they are taking a break to organize and secure additional resources for subsequent search efforts.

Police say community volunteers will continue organizing search teams and officers will remain in the area to investigate any leads in the case.

Jones reportedly wandered away Thursday afternoon from her home, located 3 miles north of the Aneth Utah Chapter House.

Police say initial search efforts focused along the McElmo Creek that feeds into the San Juan River, a tributary of the Colorado River that flows into Lake Powell.