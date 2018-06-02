Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close

Image 1 of 14 FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb. The price of a private lunch with Buffett could set another record this year because the bidding is already over $3 million. The online auction that raises money for the Glide Foundation’s work to help the homeless in San Francisco wraps up Friday night, June 1, 2018. less FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb. The price of a private lunch with Buffett could set another record this year ... more Photo: Nati Harnik, AP

Image 2 of 14 Fruit of the Loom Warren Buffett plays the ukelele at the Fruit of the Loom stand at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Neb., while touring exhibits prior to the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in April 2005. less Fruit of the Loom Warren Buffett plays the ukelele at the Fruit of the Loom stand at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Neb., while touring exhibits prior to the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in April ... more Photo: Nati Harnik, AP

Image 3 of 14 Dairy Queen Warren Buffett eats an ice cream bar made by Dairy Queen prior to the annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, May 5, 2012. Dairy Queen Warren Buffett eats an ice cream bar made by Dairy Queen prior to the annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, May 5, 2012. Photo: Dave Weaver, AP

Image 4 of 14 BNSF railway BNSF railway Photo: Nati Harnik, AP

Image 5 of 14 See's Candies Judith Andersen, of Conroe, stocks the shelves at the See's Candies shop at H-E-B Woodlands Market. See's Candies Judith Andersen, of Conroe, stocks the shelves at the See's Candies shop at H-E-B Woodlands Market. Photo: Jerry Baker, Houston Chronicle

Image 6 of 14 H.J. Heinz Co. Bottles of H.J. Heinz Co. apple cider vinegar are displayed on a shelf at a Pittsburgh grocery store. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. partnered with Jorge Paulo Lemann’s 3G Capital to buy H.J. Heinz Co. for about $23 billion in early 2013, ending the independence of an iconic ketchup maker that traces its roots to the 1860s. less H.J. Heinz Co. Bottles of H.J. Heinz Co. apple cider vinegar are displayed on a shelf at a Pittsburgh grocery store. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. partnered with Jorge Paulo Lemann’s 3G Capital to buy H.J. Heinz ... more Photo: Kevin Lorenzi, Bloomberg

Image 7 of 14 Acme Brick Co. Acme Brick employees Richard Mecca (left) and Harland Dixson measure a large brick made for the company's 116th anniversary in 2007 in Denton, Texas. Acme Brick Co. Acme Brick employees Richard Mecca (left) and Harland Dixson measure a large brick made for the company's 116th anniversary in 2007 in Denton, Texas. Photo: Gary Payne, AP Photo/Denton Record-Chronicle

Image 8 of 14 Borsheims Fine Jewelry Warren Buffett uses a super large paddle to play table tennis against junior champion Ariel Hsing, outside a Berkshire Hathaway-owned Borsheim's jewelry store in Omaha, Neb. in 2012. Borsheims Fine Jewelry Warren Buffett uses a super large paddle to play table tennis against junior champion Ariel Hsing, outside a Berkshire Hathaway-owned Borsheim's jewelry store in Omaha, Neb. in 2012. Photo: Nati Harnik, AP

Image 9 of 14 Geico Geico in Amherst, N.Y. celebrated its 2,500th employee in June 2013. Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway which owns Geico, came to mark the milestone and answer questions from the media. Geico Geico in Amherst, N.Y. celebrated its 2,500th employee in June 2013. Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway which owns Geico, came to mark the milestone and answer questions from the media. Photo: Sharon Cantillon, AP Photo/The Buffalo News

Image 10 of 14 BYD Co. The engine compartment of a BYD Co. Ltd. e6 all-electric vehicle is shown in New York in December 2012. BYD is a Chinese automaker partly owned by Berkshire Hathaway. BYD Co. The engine compartment of a BYD Co. Ltd. e6 all-electric vehicle is shown in New York in December 2012. BYD is a Chinese automaker partly owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Photo: Victor J. Blue, Bloomberg

Image 11 of 14 Helzberg Diamonds Helzberg Diamonds

Image 12 of 14 The Pampered Chef The Pampered Chef has a Microwave Egg Cooker that makes scrambled, poached and fried eggs in the microwave. The Pampered Chef The Pampered Chef has a Microwave Egg Cooker that makes scrambled, poached and fried eggs in the microwave.

Image 13 of 14 Star Furniture Star Furniture Photo: Gary Fountain, For The Chronicle