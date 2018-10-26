Rare $1,000 'watermelon' bill sells at auction for $2M

An undated photo shows the front and back of the $1,000 bill that is one of only two known of its type. It is unique because it has red-color Treasury Department seals printed on the front. An undated photo shows the front and back of the $1,000 bill that is one of only two known of its type. It is unique because it has red-color Treasury Department seals printed on the front. Photo: AP

The $1,000 bill was discontinued in 1969 due to lack of use. The $1,000 bill was discontinued in 1969 due to lack of use. Photo: United States Secret Service

Grover Cleveland, the 24th president of the United States, is on the front of the $1,000 bill, which was discontinued in 1969. Grover Cleveland, the 24th president of the United States, is on the front of the $1,000 bill, which was discontinued in 1969. Photo: United States Secret Service



Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Rare $1,000 'watermelon' bill sells at auction for $2M 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — A rare $1,000 bill nicknamed "the grand watermelon" for its ornate green zeros has sold at auction for $2.04 million.

The Baltimore Sun reports the 1890 series Treasury note sold to an anonymous buyer Thursday at the Baltimore Winter Whitman Expo.

Stack's Bowers is the auction house that sold the item at the currency and coin show. Its director of currency, Peter Treglia, says the bill is "the one key item that every collector dreams of owning."

Only three of 18,000 printed notes remain in private collections. One note sold in Dallas four years ago for $3.29 million.

The bill bears the face of Gen. George Meade, who commanded Union forces at Gettysburg. Treglia says it's about 50 percent larger than current bills, and is still legal tender.

___

This story has been changed to correct the auction house's name to Stack's Bowers.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com