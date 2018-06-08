Search in Florida for parents of baby floating in ocean

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This artist rendering made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows the likeness of a baby girl that was found floating off the Florida coast, Friday, June 1, 2018. The body was found off the Boynton Beach Inlet. Authorities are looking for the parents and determine the cause of death. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP) less This artist rendering made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows the likeness of a baby girl that was found floating off the Florida coast, Friday, June 1, 2018. The body was found off the ... more Photo: AP Search in Florida for parents of baby floating in ocean 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a baby found floating in the Atlantic Ocean was four to seven days old and had likely been in the water for less than one day.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Capt. Steven Strivelli said the child they're calling "Baby Jane" was found near Boynton Inlet on June 1 had "very likely" floated northward from Broward County.

He told reporters that investigators "desperately need to talk" to the baby's parents. He says multiple agencies are reviewing numerous tips, but none have panned out.

He would not say whether the medical examiner has discovered a cause of death, or whether investigators believe the baby was dead before she went into the water.