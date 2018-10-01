Selfie-taker rescued from Potomac River's Great Falls

WASHINGTON (AP) — An emergency services official says a man taking a selfie along the flooded Potomac River fell into the Great Falls and survived.

WTOP-FM reports the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer says the man was snapping a picture of himself near the water Sunday when he slipped.

Piringer says the man was pulled from the whitewater by several bystanders. The station reports there were flood warnings in effect for the areas around the Potomac River in Loudoun County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland until late Sunday night. Hazardous conditions have caused the National Park Service to close several areas along the river. The rocky area is attractive but can be deadly.

