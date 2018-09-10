2 killed, 1 missing in flooding in Kentucky, Missouri

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least two people have been reported killed and one remains missing after weekend flooding spawned by the remnants of last week's Tropical Storm Gordon.

Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells the Courier Journal a taxi was submerged by flash floods there Saturday night after rising water stalled the car. The driver was later found dead. The Jefferson County coroner's office identified the driver as 40-year-old Abdinasir Siyat of Louisville.

Morehead, Kentucky, Mayor Jim Tom Trent tweeted Sunday afternoon that a child was swept into a culvert by rushing water. Trent tweeted that the search for the child continued Monday.

And on Friday, a sheriff's deputy in western Missouri died after his patrol car was swept away by floodwaters. It happened in Fair Grove, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.