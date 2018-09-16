Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod

People look out at the shore after a reported shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. A man boogie boarding off the Cape Cod beach was attacked by a shark on Saturday and died later at a hospital, becoming the state's first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years. less People look out at the shore after a reported shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. A man boogie boarding off the Cape Cod beach was attacked by a shark on ... more Photo: Susan Haigh, AP

Emergency personnel respond to Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The Cape Cod Times says rescue crews responded to Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet at around noon Saturday after one person was apparently bitten by a shark. It’s not immediately clear the extent of the person’s injuries. (Eric Williams/The Cape Cod Times via AP) less Emergency personnel respond to Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The Cape Cod Times says rescue crews responded to Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet at around noon ... more Photo: Eric Williams, AP



>>>See known sharks tagged and tracked in the Gulf of Mexico ... less Two people look out at the shore after a reported shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. A man boogie boarding off the Cape Cod beach was attacked by a shark on Saturday and died later at a hospital, becoming the state’s first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years. Two people look out at the shore after a reported shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. A man boogie boarding off the Cape Cod beach was attacked by a shark on ... more Photo: Susan Haigh, AP

These are known sharks tagged and tracked in the Gulf of Mexico These are known sharks tagged and tracked in the Gulf of Mexico Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Peggy Hughes Mako Shark

Female

Tagged in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. Peggy Hughes Mako Shark

Female

Tagged in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Maya Marina Tiger Shark

Female

Tagged in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. Maya Marina Tiger Shark

Female

Tagged in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Caroline Mae Tiger Shark

Female

Tagged in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. Caroline Mae Tiger Shark

Female

Tagged in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Daymond Mako Shark

Male

Tagged off Corpus Christi in 2016. Daymond Mako Shark

Male

Tagged off Corpus Christi in 2016. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Lazarus Mako Shark

Female

Tagged off Padre Island National Seashore in 2016. Lazarus Mako Shark

Female

Tagged off Padre Island National Seashore in 2016. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Jacob Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Padre Island National Seashore in 2016. Jacob Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Padre Island National Seashore in 2016. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Hans Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Padre Island National Seashore in 2016. Hans Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Padre Island National Seashore in 2016. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Harvey Mako Shark

Male

Tagged off Corpus Christi in 2016. Harvey Mako Shark

Male

Tagged off Corpus Christi in 2016. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Buddy Hammerhead Shark (actual shark not shown)

Male

Tagged Off Port Aransas in 2015. Buddy Hammerhead Shark (actual shark not shown)

Male

Tagged Off Port Aransas in 2015. Photo: Ullstein Bild/ullstein Bild Via Getty Images

Finley Tiger Shark

Female

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Finley Tiger Shark

Female

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Reveille Hammerhead Shark (actual shark not shown)

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Reveille Hammerhead Shark (actual shark not shown)

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Photo: Getty Images

Bill Nye Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Bill Nye Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Joseph Tiger Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Joseph Tiger Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Einstein Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Einstein Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2015. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Hunter Hammerhead Shark (actual shark not shown)

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2014. Hunter Hammerhead Shark (actual shark not shown)

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2014. Photo: Barcroft/Barcroft Media Via Getty Images

Sam Houston Tiger Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2014. Sam Houston Tiger Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2014. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Wyatt Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2014. Wyatt Hammerhead Shark

Male

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2014. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH

Madeline Tiger Shark

Female

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2014. Madeline Tiger Shark

Female

Tagged off Port Aransas in 2014. Photo: Courtesy OCEARCH









































Photo: Susan Haigh, AP Image 1 of / 22 Caption Close Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod 1 / 22 Back to Gallery

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — A man was bitten by a shark Saturday in the water off a Cape Cod beach and died later at a hospital, becoming the state's first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years.

The man, identified by Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore as 26-year-old Arthur Medici of Revere, was attacked around noon off Newcomb Hollow Beach, police said.

Joe Booth, a local fisherman and surfer, said he was on shore when he saw the man and his friend boogie boarding when the attack happened.

He said he saw the man aggressively kick something behind him and a flicker of a tail from the water. He realized what was happening when the friend came ashore dragging his injured friend.

"I was that guy on the beach screaming, 'Shark, shark!" Booth said. "It was like right out of that movie 'Jaws.' This has turned into Amity Island real quick out here."

Now Playing:

Booth said others on the beach attempted to make a tourniquet while others frantically called 911.

Hayley Williamson, a Cape Cod resident and former lifeguard who was on the beach at the time, was in disbelief after the man was rushed into an ambulance.

"We've been surfing all morning right here and they were just further down," she said of the two boogie boarders. "Right spot, wrong time, I guess."

Life-saving measures were attempted on the beach before the man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, where he was pronounced dead, State Police spokesman David Procopio said. The beach on the side of the cape facing the Atlantic Ocean has been closed to swimming.

The family of the victim was notified of the death but his name was not released, Procopio said.

It was the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936, and the second shark attack this season.

A 61-year-old New York man was severely injured Aug. 15 after fighting off a shark off Truro, about 4 miles north of Saturday's attack. He's currently recovering in a Boston hospital.

"Today is just keeping everyone out of water," Wellfleet Police Lt. Michael Hurley said. "There'll be a determination later about what the town wants to do with the beaches going forward."

Beachgoers said the Wellfleet beach is popular with surfers, and with sunny skies and warm temperatures Saturday it was busy, even though the summer season was over and lifeguards were no longer on watch.

There have been frequent shark sightings this summer along the outer Cape, often leading to beach closings. The National Park Service, which manages many of the beaches, said it had closed beaches for at least an hour about 25 times by the end of August this year — more than double the annual average.

A Cape Cod politician said officials who did not take more aggressive action against sharks bore some responsibility for the fatal attack. Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty said he had warned something like this could happen and urged measures to reduce the number of white sharks.

"It is my personal belief that the responsibility for this horrible shark attack rests squarely upon the shoulders of the aforementioned officials for their utter lack of attention and inaction regarding the growing shark problem on Cape Cod of the last few years," he said.

The state's last shark attack fatality was on July 25, 1936, when 16-year-old Joseph Troy Jr. was bitten in waters off Mattapoisett.

Troy, of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, was visiting an uncle and was swimming about 50 feet offshore when the shark attacked.

__

Associated Press reporter Philip Marcelo contributed from Boston.