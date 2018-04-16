Neighbors John Bauer, right, and Fahmi Osman help residents dig their vehicles out of the snow after Saturdays blizzard, in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Photo: Jerry Holt, AP
Gary Arens clears snow from the R & L Supply parking lot in Sioux Falls, S.D., Monday, April 16, 2018 after a snowstorm blanketed the Upper Midwest. The National Weather Service says Sioux Falls set records for a single day in April at 13.7 inches (34.8 centimeters) Saturday and a record April total of 24.9 inches (63.2 centimeters). (Briana Sanchez/The Argus Leader via AP) less
Photo: Briana Sanchez, AP
Snow plows move along Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, S.D., Monday, April 16, 2018, after a snowstorm blanketed the Upper Midwest. The National Weather Service says Sioux Falls set records for a single day in April at 13.7 inches (34.8 centimeters) Saturday and a record April total of 24.9 inches (63.2 centimeters). (Briana Sanchez/The Argus Leader via AP) less
Photo: Briana Sanchez, AP
Sydney Weaver-Lang digs out her car before work, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Eau Claire, Wis., after it was plowed in with snow the night. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)
Photo: Dan Reiland, AP
Pedestrians walk across a street on the UW-Madison campus in Madison, Wis., Monday, April 16, 2018. Snow and unseasonably cold temperatures continued on Monday. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
Photo: Steve Apps, AP
Sejal Vora, a sophomore at the UW-Madison, right, walks across University Avenue on her way to class Monday, April 16, 2018, in Madison, Wis. Snow and unseasonably cold temperatures continued in the area Monday. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) less
Photo: Steve Apps, AP
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Records fell as an April snowstorm blanketed the Upper Midwest.
The National Weather Service says the 14.9 inches (37.8 centimeters) at Minneapolis airport from Friday through Sunday set a record for the largest April snowstorm ever there. It's also the snowiest April on record in the Twin Cities. And it's the snowiest start to a calendar year there, with 70.3 inches (178.6 centimeters) since Jan. 1.
In South Dakota, Sioux Falls set records for a single day in April at 13.7 inches (34.8 centimeters) Saturday and a record April total of 24.9 inches (63.2 centimeters). Huron and Mitchell set two-day record totals for April of 15.5 (39.4 centimeters) and 16.2 inches (41.1 centimeters) respectively.
In Wisconsin, the storm ranks as the all-time second largest snowstorm in Green Bay at 23.5 inches (59.7 centimeters) and a record April total of more than 35 inches (89 centimeters) there.