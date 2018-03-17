Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar joins St Patrick's Parade
DAVID JEANS, Associated Press
Updated 7:43 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
Spectators cheer as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Spectators cheer as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo ... more
A New York City firefighter high fives spectators as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
A New York City firefighter high fives spectators as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands ... more
Spectators cheer as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Spectators cheer as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew ... more
Bagpipers with the NYPD Emerald Society walks past St. Patrick's Cathedral as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar joined along as Manhattan's Fifth Avenue came alive with the sound of bagpipes, trumpets and lots of green during the 257th running of the parade. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Bagpipers with the NYPD Emerald Society walks past St. Patrick's Cathedral as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar joined ... more
A bagpipe unit representing New York State Courts takes part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar joined along as Manhattan's Fifth Avenue came alive with the sound of bagpipes, trumpets and lots of green during the 257th running of the parade. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
A bagpipe unit representing New York State Courts takes part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar joined along as Manhattan's Fifth Avenue ... more
New York City firefighters walk along Fifth Ave. as part of a unit carrying 343 flags that represents the department members killed on Sept. 11, 2001 during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
New York City firefighters walk along Fifth Ave. as part of a unit carrying 343 flags that represents the department members killed on Sept. 11, 2001 during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, ... more
Band members with a school unit from Dover Plains, N.Y., march along Fifth Ave. as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Band members with a school unit from Dover Plains, N.Y., march along Fifth Ave. as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made ... more
Members representing the Civil War era 15th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry unit move along Fifth Avenue as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Members representing the Civil War era 15th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry unit move along Fifth Avenue as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe ... more
New York City firefighters walk along Fifth Avenue as part of a unit carrying 343 flags that represents the department members killed on Sept. 11, 2001 during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
New York City firefighters walk along Fifth Avenue as part of a unit carrying 343 flags that represents the department members killed on Sept. 11, 2001 during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, ... more
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, center, laughs as he joined by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center left, and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., background left, in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, center, laughs as he joined by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center left, and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., background left, in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral during the St. Patrick's Day ... more
Several members of the McLaughlin family of New York cheer as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Several members of the McLaughlin family of New York cheer as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 ... more
Units march along Fifth Avenue as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Units march along Fifth Avenue as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic ... more
A New York City firefighter greets spectators as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
A New York City firefighter greets spectators as they take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands ... more
A bagpipe unit representing the New York State Police takes part in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
A bagpipe unit representing the New York State Police takes part in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 ... more
Spectators watch as units pass by during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants." less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Spectators watch as units pass by during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew ... more
From left, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., walk along Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. A big event since the mid-1800s, the parade has been a celebration of Irish culture and of Irish immigrants, who once faced nativist calls for their exclusion from the workforce, and from the country, when they began arriving in the city in huge numbers during the Irish Famine. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
From left, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., walk along Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New ... more
From center left, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., walk along Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. A big event since the mid-1800s, the parade has been a celebration of Irish culture and of Irish immigrants, who once faced nativist calls for their exclusion from the workforce, and from the country, when they began arriving in the city in huge numbers during the Irish Famine. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
From center left, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., walk along Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in ... more
Members of the Dungloe Band unit of Ireland take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. A big event since the mid-1800s, the parade has been a celebration of Irish culture and of Irish immigrants, who once faced nativist calls for their exclusion from the workforce, and from the country, when they began arriving in the city in huge numbers during the Irish Famine. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Members of the Dungloe Band unit of Ireland take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. A big event since the mid-1800s, the parade has been a celebration of Irish culture ... more
NEW YORK (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar joined along as Manhattan's Fifth Avenue came alive with the sound of bagpipes, trumpets and lots of green Saturday at the 257th running of New York City's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Several bagpipe bands led a parade made up of over 100 marching bands after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke briefly, calling it a "day of inclusion" and adding: "We're all immigrants."
Mayor Bill de Blasio, also a Democrat, marched with police Commissioner James O'Neill under sunny skies as some spectators sipped coffee to stay warm several days before the start of spring.
Varadkar watched the parade at St. Patrick's Cathedral before joining the march himself.
The parade, which began at 11 a.m., typically lasts nearly six hours. An estimated 150,000 marchers were to make the 1.4-mile (2.2-kilometer) trek past Central Park, the Cathedral and Trump Tower.
A big event since the mid-1800s, the parade has been a celebration of Irish culture and of Irish immigrants, who once faced nativist calls for their exclusion from the workforce — and from the country — when they began arriving in the city in huge numbers during the Irish Famine.
In the 1990s, the parade's organizers were involved in annual fights over whether to exclude openly gay groups from the march.
Those battles are now history. This year, at least two groups in the parade have banners identifying marchers as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.
For the 167th time, the lead group marching in the parade was 800 members of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, of the New York Army National Guard. The regiment, once predominantly made up of Irish immigrants, first led the parade in 1851 as a deterrent to anti-immigrant violence.
Judy Hughes, whose father used to march with the 69th Infantry Regiment, also known as the "Fighting Irish," said she's been attending the parade "since I was a little girl."
Her husband, Bill Hughes, a retired police officer who marched in the parade for 10 years, looked on as a band marched by.
"It's better being on the other side," he said.
This year's grand marshal is Loretta Brennan Glucksman, chairman of The American Ireland Fund, a group that has raised millions of dollars for philanthropic projects in Ireland, including funding for integrated schools for Catholic and Protestant children in Northern Ireland.
She was riding along the parade route in a Central Park horse carriage, driven by a family friend.
The parade is a familiar occasion for Matthew McCrosson, 68, who has marched in the New York event many times in the past 50 years.
"The parade truly signifies the Irish investment over 250 years in the greater New York area," McCrosson said. "The parade represents not only Irish, but people from all nationalities."
Danny and Carol Manley, an Irish New Jersey couple, watched the parade with their son, Dan Jr.
"We like to come back, get together, see the bagpipers and see how the generations have grown up," Danny Manley said.