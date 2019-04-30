State's attorney opposes special prosecutor in Smollett case

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. Text messages show Fox, the Chicago prosecutor whose office handled the case of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett told her top deputy that Smollett was a "washed up celeb" who was overcharged. The office of Cook County State's Attorney released thousands of documents from the investigation late Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in response to media requests.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's top prosecutor is fighting a push to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate her office's handling of the case against actor Jussie Smollett.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says she'd welcome an independent probe into her office's dismissal of felony disorderly conduct charges that accused Smollett of staging a racist and anti-gay attack on himself. But the Chicago Sun- Times reports she filed a motion Tuesday opposing retired appellate judge Sheila O'Brien's demand for a special prosecutor.

In another motion, Foxx seeks to quash O'Brien's subpoenas for her and a top assistant to appear in court Thursday.

Foxx is also seeking permission to allow her office and the county's inspector general access to records in the case that were sealed last month when the charges were dropped.

