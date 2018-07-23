The Latest: Services set for 4 from Indiana family in boat









BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly sinking of a duck boat in a southern Missouri lake (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Funerals are set for Friday for four of nine Indiana family members who died when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake.

The Indianapolis church services will honor the husband and three children of Tia Coleman. She and her 13-year-old nephew were the only members of their family who boarded the duck boat to survive Thursday's sinking. The Colemans were among 17 people killed when the duck boat capsized and sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson during a storm.

Church secretary Lynthia Bruce says a visitation will be held Friday morning at Grace Apostolic Church followed by funerals for 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

A vigil for the Colemans is set for Monday evening at a different Indianapolis church.

___

10:10 a.m.

A Missouri law requires boat passengers ages 7 and younger to wear life jackets whenever they're on the water, but commercial vessels like the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake are exempt.

Seventeen people, including three ages 7 or younger, died Thursday when one of the amphibious vehicles sank amid churning waves. The victims were from Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Lt. Tasha Sadowicz of the U.S. Coast Guard says commercial vehicles like duck boats are required only to have enough flotation devices for all passengers and crew, and life jackets that fit every child on board.

An investigation into the cause of the duck boat accident is underway but could take months or longer to complete.

___

9:55 a.m.

At least one member died from every family aboard a tourist duck boat that sank in Missouri last week, except for a family of nine that all survived.

Mandi Keller says her family's survival is a "complete miracle." The Kansas City Star reports that Keller wasn't aboard the Ride the Ducks boat when it was swamped during high winds Thursday evening.

Seventeen of the 31 people aboard the duck boat died, including nine of 11 members of another family.

Missouri State Highway Patrol chaplain Steve Martin calls the survival of Keller's family "remarkable." Martin says there is "no explanation" and that the family is suffering from survivors' guilt.

Martin says the family all ended up in different places and found safety in different ways.

___

8:30 a.m.

All the people who were hospitalized after a duck boat ferrying tourists sank in southern Missouri have been released.

Cox Health Center Branson said Sunday night in a tweet that it was "happy to announce" all seven had been discharged. Fourteen survived the accident.

Seventeen people died when the Ride the Ducks boat went down Thursday night in Table Rock Lake on the outskirts of Branson after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

Among those who were hospitalized was Tia Coleman, whose husband, three children and five other relatives died. The Indianapolis woman told reporters Saturday from the lobby of the hospital that she was alone when she came up for air. She recalled praying "let me get to my babies."

___

8 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is planning to raise a duck boat that sank in a southern Missouri lake during powerful winds, killing 17 people.

The work to recover the Ride the Ducks boat from Table Rock Lake is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Monday. The boat went down Thursday night in the Branson area after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. The boat is submerged in 80 feet (24 meters) of water.

Divers are expected to swim down to the vessel and connect it to a crane, which will lift it to the surface.

Divers already have recovered a digital recorder from the boat. The National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard are hoping the recorder will assist in their investigation into why the boat sank.

___

