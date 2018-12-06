The Latest: Alleged California killer to use public defender

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the court proceedings against an alleged California serial killer (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

A public defender will remain as the attorney for a man suspected of being a notorious California serial killer.

A judge ruled Thursday that 73-year-old Joseph DeAngelo cannot afford a private attorney. He's been represented by public defenders since his arrest in April.

Sacramento County officials said Wednesday it would ask the state to help cover the estimated $20 million cost of prosecuting and defending DeAngelo.

DeAngelo faces 26 murder and kidnapping charges in six counties dating to the 1970s and 80s.

A noticeably skinnier DeAngelo appeared in an orange jumpsuit in a courtroom cage during the hearing.

6 a.m.

The trial of an alleged California serial killer could cost taxpayers $20 million.

A Sacramento County official said Wednesday the county is asking the state to help pay.

Suspect Joseph DeAngelo is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a routine proceeding. The trial is months away from beginning.

The 73-year-old DeAngelo faces 26 charges related to 13 murders and 13 rapes across six counties in the 1970s and 80s. Authorities said in April that his arrest brought an end to one of California's most frustrating cold cases.

The estimated $20 million includes DeAngelo's prosecution and defense.

He is currently being represented by a public defender.